    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair [Image 5 of 5]

    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    An airman of the Maryland Air National Guard speaks with a member of the 175th Cyber Operations Squadron during the first day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 1, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, each unit of the 175th Wing was represented and used interactive displays, kiosks and subject matter experts ready to explain their missions, as well as discuss opportunities for cross-training, benefits, bonus eligibility, save pay options and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9013451
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-UO452-1008
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
