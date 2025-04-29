Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An airman of the Maryland Air National Guard speaks with a member of the 175th Cyber Operations Squadron during the first day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 1, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, each unit of the 175th Wing was represented and used interactive displays, kiosks and subject matter experts ready to explain their missions, as well as discuss opportunities for cross-training, benefits, bonus eligibility, save pay options and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)