Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

An Airman of the Maryland Air National Guard speaks with members of the 275th Operations Support Squadron during the second day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 4, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, each unit of the 175th Wing was represented and available to speak with Airmen to provide information for additional career opportunities in the Maryland Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)