Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard participate in the first day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 1, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, support squadrons of the 175th Wing held a resource fair in the A-10 Maintenance Hangar to empower Airmen with knowledge and the opportunity to continue a prolific career path in the Maryland Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)