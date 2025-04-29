Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland Air National Guard participate in the first day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 1, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, support squadrons of the 175th Wing held a resource fair in the A-10 Maintenance Hangar to empower Airmen with knowledge and the opportunity to continue a prolific career path in the Maryland Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9013450
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-UO452-1021
    Resolution: 3186x2276
    Size: 594.65 KB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair
    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair
    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair
    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair
    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    career
    u.s. air force
    resource fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download