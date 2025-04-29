Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard attend the second day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 4, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, many members of the Maryland Air National Guard were seeking out new avenues and planning what's next for their career. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)