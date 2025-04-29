Maryland Air Guard hosts resource fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard speak with attendees during the second day of the 175th Wing Resource Fair at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 4, 2025. In response to the planned divestment of the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and mission, each unit of the 175th Wing spoke with Drill Status Guardsmen about their additional opportunities in the Maryland Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)