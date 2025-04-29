U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Abes, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the oil of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Crew chiefs ensure aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9013144
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-RI626-1283
|Resolution:
|7178x5127
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.