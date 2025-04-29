Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a jet during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Crew chiefs ensure aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)