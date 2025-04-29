Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI [Image 1 of 5]

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron and the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron respond to an alert call during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission, such as the NORI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9013140
    VIRIN: 250503-F-RI626-1130
    Resolution: 5879x2819
    Size: 982.21 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
