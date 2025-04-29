Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron and the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron respond to an alert call during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The Air Force maintains and validates high standards of readiness through periodic inspections required by the nuclear mission, such as the NORI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)