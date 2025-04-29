Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI [Image 4 of 5]

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Abes, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Crew chiefs ensure aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9013143
    VIRIN: 250503-F-RI626-1273
    Resolution: 5374x3839
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

