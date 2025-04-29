Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing stand ready during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is equipped to execute strategic air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)