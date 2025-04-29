Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    Aircrews in action: Swift responses to alerts during NORI

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing stand ready during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is equipped to execute strategic air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:08
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
