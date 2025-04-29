TF Nighthawk Apache Maintenance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 28, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9012689
    VIRIN: 250428-A-LY473-5826
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: IQ
