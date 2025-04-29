TF Nighthawk Apache Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

101st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 28, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)