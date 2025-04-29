101st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 28, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9012666
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-LY473-6349
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Nighthawk Apache Maintenance [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.