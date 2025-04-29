Delta Company, Task Force Cardinal Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq April 10, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)