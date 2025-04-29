Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company, Task Force Cardinal Maintenance

    Delta Company, Task Force Cardinal Maintenance

    IRAQ

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq April 10, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9012658
    VIRIN: 250410-A-LY473-1342
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: IQ
