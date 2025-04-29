Delta Company, Task Force Cardinal Maintenance

A Soldier assigned to Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade performs helicopter maintenance at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq April 9, 2025. Soldiers ensure aircraft are safe and mission-ready by preparing maintenance forms and records, overseeing inspections, and enforcing technical standards. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9012656
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-LY473-9523
|Resolution:
|7839x5229
|Size:
|9.05 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
