U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Jennifer Johnson, left, review airport expansion plans with Chief Builder Nana Obeng, leading chief petty officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three, during Koehler’s visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)