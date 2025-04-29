Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Jennifer Johnson, left, review airport expansion plans with Chief Builder Nana Obeng, leading chief petty officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three, during Koehler’s visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9012511
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-UL352-2313
|Resolution:
|6533x4666
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.