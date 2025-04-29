U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, Company 1-6 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6), during a visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)