    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, Company 1-6 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6), during a visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 07:08
    Photo ID: 9012508
    VIRIN: 250502-N-UL352-2197
    Resolution: 6048x4320
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FM
    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Micronesia
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    FSM
    Yap

