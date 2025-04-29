U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis, left, speaks with Chief Builder Nana Obeng, leading chief petty officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three, during a visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored the United States' commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
