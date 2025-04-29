U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, converses with Builder 2nd Class Gianna DiGregorio, left, and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Mathew Metzger, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three, during Koehler’s visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to the Federated States of Micronesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
