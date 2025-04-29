U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander travels to the Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Jennifer Johnson meet with Yap State Legislature during Koehler’s visit to Yap, May 2, 2025. The visit to FSM underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)