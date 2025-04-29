Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Wisconsin Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Byrne, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, is awarded Noncommissioned Officer of the Year by Brig. Gen. Brion J. Aderman, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, during the closing ceremony of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Held)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9012346
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-GO211-2151
|Resolution:
|5160x4127
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Hometown:
|GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
