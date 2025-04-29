Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jack Schave 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Minnesota Army National Guard Spc. Daniel P. Whited, an infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armored Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, is awarded runner-up Soldier of the Year by Brig. Gen. Brion J. Aderman, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, during the closing ceremony of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jack Schave)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9012344
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-GO211-2076
    Resolution: 3740x2993
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: MOOSE LAKE, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jack Schave, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin hosts 2025 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    BWC25

