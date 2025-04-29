Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Minnesota Army National Guard Spc. Daniel P. Whited, an infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armored Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, is awarded runner-up Soldier of the Year by Brig. Gen. Brion J. Aderman, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, during the closing ceremony of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jack Schave)