Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Michigan Army National Guard Spc. Logan J. Rutledge, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, is awarded Soldier of the Year by Brig. Gen. Brion J. Aderman, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, during the closing ceremony of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jack Schave)