    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emily Held 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Luke A. Birtch, a combat medic noncommissioned officer with the Illinois Army National Guard's Joint Force Medical Detachment, is awarded runner-up Noncommissioned Officer of the Year by Brig. Gen. Brion J. Aderman, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, during the closing ceremony of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Emily Held)

