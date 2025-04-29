Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Strub, Wisconsin's adjutant general, congratulates the participants of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition during a closing ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jack Schave)
05.03.2025
|05.03.2025
05.03.2025 22:04
|05.03.2025 22:04
9012343
|9012343
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-GO211-2031
4370x3497
|4370x3497
6.48 MB
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
7
|7
0
|0
