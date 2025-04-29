Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jack Schave 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Strub, Wisconsin's adjutant general, congratulates the participants of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition during a closing ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jack Schave)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9012343
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-GO211-2031
    Resolution: 4370x3497
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    BWC25

