Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, provides remarks at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Maj. Gen. Knight awarded Sgt. 1st Class Reynolds with his coin during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)