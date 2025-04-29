Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roy, Vermont National Guard, provides remarks at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Reynolds is recognized for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)