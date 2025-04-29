Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award [Image 2 of 5]

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roy, Vermont National Guard, provides remarks at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Reynolds is recognized for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9012105
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-WG583-1002
    Resolution: 4671x2923
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
