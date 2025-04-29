Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award [Image 3 of 5]

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roy, Sgt. First Class Nathaniel Reynolds and June Heston, pose for a photo at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Mrs. Heston, wife of the late Brig. Gen. Heston was present to issue the award to Reynolds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9012106
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-WG583-1003
    Resolution: 4166x3395
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

