Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roy, Sgt. First Class Nathaniel Reynolds and June Heston, pose for a photo at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Mrs. Heston, wife of the late Brig. Gen. Heston was present to issue the award to Reynolds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)