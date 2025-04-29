U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Nathaniel Reynolds and Col. Michael Korczykowski, Medical Detachment, Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo after receiving the Army Achievement Medal at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Reynolds is recognized for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9012104
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-WG583-1001
|Resolution:
|4490x4378
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.