Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Nathaniel Reynolds and Col. Michael Korczykowski, Medical Detachment, Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo after receiving the Army Achievement Medal at the Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award Ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Reynolds is recognized for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)