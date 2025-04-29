Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award, is presented during a ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Reynolds received the reward for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)