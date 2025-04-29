Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The Brig. Gen. Michael T. Heston Memorial Award, is presented during a ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., on May 3, 2025. Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Reynolds received the reward for excellence in support of Garrison Support Command and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9012107
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-WG583-1005
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award
    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award
    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award
    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award
    Vermont National Guardsman Receives Prestigious Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download