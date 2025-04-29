From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired military working dog Layka, formerly assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, holds a toy after her retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. MWD’s are given a variety of toys to celebrate the conclusion of their retirement ceremony and military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)