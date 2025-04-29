U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Johnson, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, presents a civilian collar and leash to retired MWD Layka, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. This tradition signifies the transition from a career in service to civilian life. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9011337
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-KQ087-1107
|Resolution:
|5123x3409
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.