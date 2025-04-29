From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven Holman, 355th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents Senior Airman Ashley Annaloro, 355th SFS military working dog handler, with a retirement certificate for MWD Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. Military working dogs are important members of their units and are awarded a traditional retirement ceremony to honor their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)