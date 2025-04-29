From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen stand for the presentation of the colors during a retirement ceremony for military working dog Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. Layka was recognized for her service to the Air Force as she entered civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)