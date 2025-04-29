U.S. Airmen stand for the presentation of the colors during a retirement ceremony for military working dog Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. Layka was recognized for her service to the Air Force as she entered civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9011333
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-KQ087-1012
|Resolution:
|5678x3778
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.