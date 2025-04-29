Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires [Image 1 of 5]

    From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen stand for the presentation of the colors during a retirement ceremony for military working dog Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. Layka was recognized for her service to the Air Force as she entered civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 9011333
    VIRIN: 250502-F-KQ087-1012
    Resolution: 5678x3778
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    Retirement
    355th Security Forces Squadron
    Guardians of the Night

