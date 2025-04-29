The Davis-Monthan Honor Guard presents U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Johnson, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler with a flag for MWD Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. The flag was presented to honor and remember Layka’s dedication during service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9011334
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-KQ087-1152
|Resolution:
|5302x3528
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.