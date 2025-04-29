From patrols to playtime: 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Layka retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Davis-Monthan Honor Guard presents U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Johnson, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler with a flag for MWD Layka at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2025. The flag was presented to honor and remember Layka’s dedication during service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)