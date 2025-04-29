Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, Lt. Col. Debra Maloney Ramos, 633d Force Support Squadron commander, and Amy Wade, 633d Force Support Squadron chief force development, pose for a photo to celebrate Arbor Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. During the annual tree planting ceremony, members of the 633d Force Support Squadron’s Bateman Library planted Virginia’s State Flower, known as the Flowering Dogwood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)