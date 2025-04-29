Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future [Image 4 of 4]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, Lt. Col. Debra Maloney Ramos, 633d Force Support Squadron commander, and Amy Wade, 633d Force Support Squadron chief force development, pose for a photo to celebrate Arbor Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. During the annual tree planting ceremony, members of the 633d Force Support Squadron’s Bateman Library planted Virginia’s State Flower, known as the Flowering Dogwood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9010657
    VIRIN: 250501-F-JG177-1051
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
