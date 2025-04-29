Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Naomi Henigin, 633d Mission Support Group commander, Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, and Lt. Col. Joshua Carroll, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron commander, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized JBLE as a Tree City USA for the 25th year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)