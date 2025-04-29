Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, speaks to attendees of the Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized JBLE as a Tree City, a title that identifies incorporated communities that maintain a continuous systematic planting of trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

