Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future

Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, speaks to attendees of the Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized JBLE as a Tree City, a title that identifies incorporated communities that maintain a continuous systematic planting of trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)