Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, speaks to attendees of the Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized JBLE as a Tree City, a title that identifies incorporated communities that maintain a continuous systematic planting of trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|04.30.2025
|05.02.2025 14:35
|9010640
|250501-F-JG177-1012
|6048x4024
|14.23 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.