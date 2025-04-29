Sowing the Seeds for Greener Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, Daniel Brooks, Virginia Department of Forestry representative, Lt. Col. Debra Maloney Ramos, 633d Force Support Squadron commander, and Amy Wade, 633d Force Support Squadron chief force development, plant a Flowering Dogwood tree for Arbor Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2025. Members of the JBLE community annually plant native trees to support local ecosystems and improve air quality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)