USS George Washington Carver C3 launch

The U.S. Navy launched the 80th Poseidon C3 missile from the USS George Washington Carver (SSBN 656) at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, 1985, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 55. This was the 60th Poseidon C3 launch from a submarine. The C3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.