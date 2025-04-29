USS Henry L. Stimson C4 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident I C4 missile from the USS Henry L. Stimson (SSBN 655 - Gold) Dec. 15, 1984, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 22. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
