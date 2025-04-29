USS Henry M. Jackson C4 launch

The U.S. Navy launches a Trident I C4 missile from the USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730 - Blue) at 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 4, 1984, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 21. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
Date Taken:
|12.04.1984
Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:11
Photo ID:
|9009650
VIRIN:
|841204-F-N1010-1001
Resolution:
|2143x2716
Size:
|1.7 MB
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|0
