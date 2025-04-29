Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alaska C4 launch [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Alaska C4 launch

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.1986

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy’s launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Alaska (SSBN 732 - Blue) on Feb. 21, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 25. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.

