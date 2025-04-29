USS Alaska C4 launch

The U.S. Navy’s launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Alaska (SSBN 732 - Blue) on Feb. 21, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 25. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.1986
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9009658
|VIRIN:
|860221-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2143x2716
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
