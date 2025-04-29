USS Alaska C4 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy’s launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS Alaska (SSBN 732 - Blue) on Feb. 21, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 25. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.