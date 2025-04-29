USS Will Rogers C3 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy launched a Poseidon C3 missile from the USS Will Rogers (SSBN 659) on May 20, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 56. The C3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.