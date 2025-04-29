Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Will Rogers C3 launch [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Will Rogers C3 launch

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.1986

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launched a Poseidon C3 missile from the USS Will Rogers (SSBN 659) on May 20, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 56. The C3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.

    Date Taken: 05.20.1986
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:10
    Photo ID: 9009667
    VIRIN: 860520-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 1899x2356
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    Poseidon C3 missile
    USS Will Rogers (SSBN 659)
    DASO 56

