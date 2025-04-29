The U.S. Navy launched a Poseidon C3 missile from the USS Will Rogers (SSBN 659) on May 20, 1986, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 56. The C3 was a two-stage, solid-propellant missile capable being launched from a submerged submarine. The U.S. Navy maintained the C3 Poseidon missiles until the last one was offloaded in September 1992.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.1986
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9009667
|VIRIN:
|860520-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|1899x2356
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Will Rogers C3 launch [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.