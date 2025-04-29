Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient [Image 4 of 4]

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Retired Air Force Col. Kim Campbell served as the guest speaker for the 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award and Recognition Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 23, 2025. Campbell challenged cadets in attendance to live up to Schulte’s high ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Center for Character and Leadership Development
    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind
    Schulte Awards
    Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz
    U.S. Air Force Col. Kim Campbell

