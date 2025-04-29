Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Air Force Col. Kim Campbell served as the guest speaker for the 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award and Recognition Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 23, 2025. Campbell challenged cadets in attendance to live up to Schulte’s high ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)