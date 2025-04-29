Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

Then-U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Roslyn L. Schulte, Class of 2006, is pictured with classmates before a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. In 2009, Schulte became the first female Academy graduate killed in action during the Global War on Terror. (Courtesy photo)
