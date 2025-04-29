Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient [Image 3 of 4]

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Then-U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Roslyn L. Schulte, Class of 2006, is pictured with classmates before a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. In 2009, Schulte became the first female Academy graduate killed in action during the Global War on Terror. (Courtesy photo)

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Schulte Award
    Center for Character Leadership and Development
    1st Lt. Roslyn Schulte

