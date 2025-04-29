Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

Photo By Dylan Smith | Retired Air Force Col. Kim Campbell served as the guest speaker for the 1st Lt. Roslyn...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | Retired Air Force Col. Kim Campbell served as the guest speaker for the 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award and Recognition Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 23, 2025. Campbell challenged cadets in attendance to live up to Schulte’s high ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz became the 16th recipient of the 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Award during the 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award and Recognition Ceremony in Arnold Hall April 23.



Swartz said she considers the award validation of her progress as a cadet. Schulte’s “impeccable character, unwavering leadership and spirit of service” will continue to be guiding principles in her career.



“The award is reassurance of the effort I have put forth, and to keep doing what I am doing,” Swartz said. “This is only the beginning of the impacts I hope to make one day, especially after I learned more about who Lt. Schulte was and the positive influence she had on those around her. I am incredibly inspired and honored to follow the path she has paved. I plan to have this award sitting on my desk, in my office, or wherever I end up, so I will be constantly reminded of her. I hope I can make her and her family proud as I carry on her legacy, as I am now forever connected to them.”



Col. Matthew Horner, Center for Character and Leadership Development permanent professor, notes the exceptional achievements of this year’s nominees.



“The Schulte Award provides us an annual opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of 1st Lt. Roz Schulte and recognize some of our outstanding cadets who continue in her spirit of service,” said Horner. “We are extremely proud of all six Schulte Award nominees who served our Academy community while advancing their personal development as leaders of character and quality. We are excited to see them graduate in May and are confident in their ability to serve and lift others as Air Force and Space Force officers.”



Swartz served as the 2025 National Character and Leadership Symposium production management cadet in charge. In this role, she oversaw the planning, coordination and execution of the symposium’s event production. Her work ensured a seamless integration of multimedia content, slide presentations, and audience engagement strategies. Swartz led her team to develop high-quality scripts, manage audiovisual logistics and ensure each session ran professionally and efficiently. Also, she worked with senior leadership, guest speakers, and technical crews to enhance the symposium’s impact and reinforce the Academy’s mission to develop leaders of character and quality.



Swartz began her cadet journey at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School before transitioning to the Academy as a member of Cadet Squadron 9. A Behavioral Sciences and Leadership major, Swartz is driven by her passion for understanding human behavior and leadership development.



Swartz has held multiple leadership positions across the Cadet Wing, including Group One general staff division chief, where she provided operational support and strategic planning for cadet activities.



All six nominees, including Cadets 1st Class Rylie Anderson, Regi Capati, Dilan Cinta, Yujin Shim, and Joseph Tschetter were honored during the ceremony.



Since 2010, Bob and Susie Schulte have visited the Academy for the ceremony to recognize an outstanding first-degree cadet who exemplifies their daughter’s dedication to impeccable character, unwavering leadership, and spirit of service.



Commissioned in 2006, Schulte was part of the first class to enter the Academy after the attacks of September 11. While deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism, on May 20, 2009, Schulte became the first female Academy graduate to be killed by enemy action.



Schulte was assigned to the Pacific Air Force’s 613th Air and Space Operations Center at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. She deployed as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations officer. Three months after she arrived in Afghanistan, while traveling in a convoy near Kabul, she was killed by an improvised explosive device.



A Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient, she is also the first female recipient of the National Intelligence Medal for Valor. Her citation noted her courageous efforts to teach Afghan military officials how to gather and interpret military intelligence.



Retired Air Force Col. Kim Campbell, a former Center for Character and Leadership Development director, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. Campbell served in the Air Force for 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. She flew 1,800 hours in the A-10 Warthog, including more than 100 combat missions while she protected troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2003, Campbell received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism after she successfully recovered her battle-damaged aircraft following an intense close air support mission.



Campbell commended Schulte’s willingness to step forward when her country and service needed her. Additionally, Campbell challenged cadets to be ready when their time comes.



“I imagine that in those final days before graduation, (Schulte) could not have known how far her character, leadership and commitment to service would take her or how many lives she would touch,” Campbell said. “Her legacy continues to inspire us and will shape the lives of Airmen and Guardians for generations to come.



“I challenge each of you to follow her example. Be ready on Day One after commissioning to make a difference and to lead with courage and conviction.”