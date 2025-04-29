Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz, the 16th annual 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award recipient, is pictured with U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind at a ceremony in Arnold Hall, April 23, 2025. Also pictured are Schulte’s parents, Bob and Susie Schulte, and fellow nominees Cadets 1st Class Regi Capati, Dilan Cinta, Yujin Shim, and Joseph Tschetter. Not pictured is Cadet 1st Class Rylie Anderson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9008257
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-XD900-8958
|Resolution:
|4137x2754
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient
No keywords found.