    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz, the 16th annual 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award recipient, is pictured with U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind at a ceremony in Arnold Hall, April 23, 2025. Also pictured are Schulte’s parents, Bob and Susie Schulte, and fellow nominees Cadets 1st Class Regi Capati, Dilan Cinta, Yujin Shim, and Joseph Tschetter. Not pictured is Cadet 1st Class Rylie Anderson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Center for Character and Leadership Development
    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind
    Schulte Awards
    Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz

