    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient [Image 1 of 4]

    Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz received the 16th annual 1st Lt. Roslyn L. Schulte Cadet Award and Recognition Ceremony during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 23, 2025. Since 2010, the Center for Character and Leadership Development present the annual award in memory of Schulte, Class of 2006. Also pictured (from left to right) are U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind; Schulte’s mother, Susie Schulte; her father, Bob; and Col. Matthew Horner, Center for Character and Leadership Development permanent professor. In 2009, Schulte became the first female Academy graduate killed in action during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:34
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    This work, Ceremony honors 16th Schulte Award recipient [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Center for Character and Leadership Development
    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind
    Schulte Awards
    Cadet 1st Class Kylie Swartz

