Tripoli Hosts U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Econdido

Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Escondido use a CO2 bottle during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9006328
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-EU502-1566
|Resolution:
|3345x5018
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
